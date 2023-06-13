Census report: Boise population shrinks, while most other areas across Idaho see growth

Star, Caldwell and Nampa were among some of the fastest-growing cities in Idaho from 2021-2022, according to U.S. Census Bureau population estimates.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise's population shrunk by 1,387 people from 2021 to 2022, according to population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

While Boise's population saw a slight dip, Idaho as a whole continues to grow.

This chart from the Idaho Department of Labor maps out population changes from the 20 largest cities in Idaho:

Some of the state's fastest growing cities include Caldwell, Nampa and Star – which saw a 13% population increase from 2021 to 2022.

Those cities are places where former Boise Regional REALTORS President Becky Enrico-Crum said people have more space.

"People have had a lot of elbow room that way," Enrico-Crum said. "Because they've come from populated areas where it's been so tight and so many people in one spot, they look at it and say, 'wow, we're still close to a main city, but we also are out and we can see the mountains, and we have space to do things.' So, they've enjoyed that."

Those areas have also seen a lot of revitalization.

"So, that's also a great opportunity, and you have some more availability with the builders in the subdivisions in affordability – and that makes a difference as well," Enrico-Crum said.

While cities outside the Boise metro are growing, the City of Trees' population dropped by 0.6% from 2021 to 2022.

"Boise proper has really run out of land for building, and now we're really spreading out to our agricultural areas," Enrico-Crum said.

The Idaho Department of Labor charted the 10 fastest growing cities in Idaho by percent population change:

Enrico-Crum said homeowner trends can change constantly because of variables like interest rates and inventory levels.

"People are still going to move in, there are still opportunities, there are still houses for sale, for sure," Enrico-Crum said. "I think your price points in the outer areas are a little bit better than they are right in the heart of the city, but that's true for most cities that you buy real estate in."

As for now, Enrico-Crum said the Treasure Valley's real estate market is steady.

Below is a chart from the Boise Regional REALTORS that maps the median sale prices of homes throughout the Treasure Valley from May 2022 to May 2023.

"It's definitely a different real estate market than we had two years ago," Enrico-Crum said. "So, I think it's kind of nice to see it come back to normal. But we hadn't had normal for so long that some people might think, 'oh my gosh, what's wrong with the real estate market? Is it slowing down? What's happening?' But I think really what it's done is its gone back to more of a normal market."

More data from the population estimates can be found from the Idaho Department of Labor.

