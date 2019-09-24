MERIDIAN, Idaho — The city of Meridian is considering banning the use of cell phones while driving.

The Meridian City Council is asking the public for their input on the proposal at Tuesday's meeting, which starts at 6 p.m.

If passed, the city ordinance would require drivers to use hands-free technology if they decide to make a call, use navigation or use their phones in general when behind the wheel.

RELATED: Meridian mulling over ban on hand-held cell phone use while driving

Currently, the ordinance doesn't specify a punishment for people who break the rules, which is also is up for discussion.

"If it were to be passed, it would simply be a general infraction with city code but it is up for consideration for the council to decide how would you want to curb this behavior," said Meridian City Attorney Bill Nary. "So, what level of enforcement or penalty is appropriate? That is on the table for discussion."

The ordinance is being brought forth by the Meridian Police Department who attributes recent crashes to drivers using their phones.

If passed, Meridian would be the only city in the Treasure Valley to have a hands-free ordinance.

RELATED: Hailey to implement new cellphone law for drivers

However, other cities around the state have adopted this law including Pocatello, Idaho Falls, and Hailey, according to Nary.