CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho — The Cassia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 20-year-old woman and her one-month-old child.

Officials issued the endangered missing person advisory for Zacora, the infant, and Elizabeth Manning at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The sheriff's office says Elizabeth Manning is 5 feet five inches tall, with hazel eyes and blonde hair, and weighs about 170 pounds. She also has a tattoo on her back left shoulder.

Her daughter has light brown hair and blue eyes, weighs about six pounds, and has a birthmark above her nose, according to Cassia County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with any information about their location, police urge them to call 208-878-2251 or 911.