Car crashes into Caldwell VA Clinic

The driver and another person inside the clinic were injured, said the Caldwell Fire Department.

BOISE, Idaho — Two people were injured after a car drove into the Caldwell VA Office on Thomas Jefferson St. at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The Caldwell Fire Department responded to the crash and said the driver drove through the front glass door into the lobby of the building. A person in the lobby at the time was hit by the car. The driver and the person in the lobby were taken to the hospital.

Medical officials believe a possible medical issue caused the incident, Caldwell Fire Department said in a news release.

There is no information about when the office will reopen.

Caldwell Police are still investigating the incident.

