Car crashes into Caldwell VA Clinic

BOISE, Idaho — Two people were injured after a car drove into the Caldwell VA Office on Thomas Jefferson St. at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The Caldwell Fire Department responded to the crash and said the driver drove through the front glass door into the lobby of the building. A person in the lobby at the time was hit by the car. The driver and the person in the lobby were taken to the hospital.
Medical officials believe a possible medical issue caused the incident, Caldwell Fire Department said in a news release.
There is no information about when the office will reopen.
Caldwell Police are still investigating the incident.
Watch more Local News:
See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:
Download the KTVB News Mobile App
Apple iOS: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel
Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.
Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.