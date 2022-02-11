x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Capitol Watch

Senate panel introduces bill banning most abortions in Idaho

The legislation introduced on Friday is modeled on a similar law in Texas that is the most restrictive in the nation.
Credit: Mike Myrick
The Idaho senate meets in its chamber at the state Capital in Nov. 17, 2021 file photo

BOISE, Idaho — A panel of Idaho lawmakers has introduced a bill that would ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy — before many people know they are pregnant — by allowing extended family members of the patient to sue any doctor that performs one. 

The legislation introduced on Friday from Blaine Conzatti, president of the anti-abortion organization Idaho Family Policy Center, is modeled on a similar law in Texas that is the most restrictive in the nation. 

Shortly after the bill was introduced on a party-line vote, Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates of Idaho issued a statement criticizing the legislation as an end-run around the constitutional right to abortion.

Watch more Idaho politics:

See all of our latest political coverage in our YouTube playlist:

Related Articles

In Other News

New tax cut coming: views from Idaho House leaders