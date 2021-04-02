Idaho lawmaker drops effort to impeach Gov. Little, focuses on resolution pointing out 'constitutional violations'

Rep. Chad Christensen said he knew the impeachment plan did not stand a chance and that he just wanted to point out the unconstitutionality of the stay-home order.

BOISE, Idaho — Rep. Chad Christensen (R-Iona) said last week he was "committed" to impeaching Idaho Gov. Brad Little.

On Monday, he reversed course on the impeachment effort and said he is now efforting a resolution stating that the Republican governor violated the state's constitution when he issued a stay-at-home order last spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Christensen sent an email to the media, saying he knew the impeachment plan did not stand a chance and that he just wanted the Legislature - and Idahoans - to recognize Little's constitutional "violations."

He included an email that he sent to Little, outlining his goals:

"I would like to negotiate with you," Christensen wrote to Little. "If you would consider dropping restrictions that violate constitutional protections; I will completely retract my impeachment efforts and praise your ability to compromise for the sake of Idahoans.

"I also need to have confidence that you would not shut down churches and businesses again," he wrote. "I need to have the confidence that you would not ban and/or limit the right to assemble peacefully again.

"I have no problem with your authority to declare an emergency and use state resources to help citizens," Christensen added. "However, I do believe the legislature needs to be more involved when you do declare an emergency. We represent the voices of our constituents and they need to be heard, especially during these times."

Christensen noted that he is working Rep. Brent Crane, the chairman of the House State Affairs Committee, to set up a hearing.

However, he said he's willing to drop the resolution as long as Gov. Little agrees to never shut down churches and businesses - or ban or limit gatherings - ever again.

Gov. Little responded to Christensen's letter by saying he has upheld the constitution "at all times during the unprecedented challenges this health emergency as presented.

"Because of the lawful, measured, and quick action we took, Idaho is poised to come out of this pandemic stronger than any other state in the nation," he added.

KTVB reached out to Crane to see if he plans on giving Christensen a hearing on his resolution, but have not heard back. The last time Christensen asked for a hearing - on the impeachment effort - his request was denied.

Rep. Chad Christensen's letter to Gov. Brad Little:

Governor Little,

I want you to know my frustrations with your actions does not mean that I dislike you. This is not personal for me. I have always enjoyed speaking to you. I have never gotten the impression that you are not a good man while conversing with you one on one. I am not one that wants added stress or drama. This impeachment effort has caused me undesired stress, as I knew it would. I care about others. I do not want this to cause added stress on anyone else. However, I stand on principle and I firmly believe in and defend God-given rights. I deeply care about the God-given rights of my constituents and all Idahoans, this is my only motivation to push for impeachment. Again, it is not personal.

I would like to negotiate with you. I would like to sit down with you and discuss constitutional issues. If you would consider dropping restrictions that violate constitutional protections; I will completely retract my impeachment efforts and praise your ability to compromise for the sake of Idahoans. I also need to have confidence that you would not shut down churches and businesses again. I need to have the confidence that you would not ban and/or limit the right to assemble peacefully again. There are many constitutional issues I would like to discuss, but if we could compromise on a few of these, I would be most grateful and I would stick to my promise to drop the impeachment effort. I also think it would go a long ways with building trust amongst constitutional conservatives again.

I have no problem with your authority to declare an emergency and use state resources to help citizens. However, I do believe the legislature needs to be more involved when you do declare an emergency. We represent the voices of our constituents and they need to be heard, especially during these times.

I sincerely do not enjoy pushing for your impeachment. I would like to end the effort and let our citizens move forward with their lives and enjoy their constitutional protections to the fullest.

God bless,

Representative Chad Christensen

Gov. Little's response to Christensen's letter:

Dear Representative Christensen,

Thank you for your email. As we approach one year since COVID-19 was first detected in Idaho, I reflect on the countless sacrifices and many hardships that many Idahoans have endured during this once-in-a-century pandemic. Through it all there has been a certain resilience and sense of community that continues to inspire me.

The past ten months have presented unique challenges that I never thought I would face when I took office two years ago. However, it is a job I willingly and humbly accepted. My North Star continues to be health care capacity and the health, safety, and wellbeing of every single Idahoan. It is through this lens that I will continue to make decisions.

Like you, I swore an oath to support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Idaho. I have honored that oath at all times during the unprecedented challenges this health emergency has presented. Because of the lawful, measured, and quick action we took, Idaho is poised to come out of this pandemic stronger than any other state in the nation. I look forward to working with you and your colleagues on important issues like vaccine distribution and investing in Building Idaho's Future so that our children and grandchildren will choose to stay and thrive in our great state.

Sincerely,

Governor Brad Little