Idaho Senate makes another try to trim governor's emergency powers

Lawmakers are taking another shot at trimming an Idaho governor's power during an emergency event such as the coronavirus pandemic.

The Senate State Affairs Committee voted to hold a hearing on the bill that is a reworked version of previous legislation.

The new legislation allows the governor to declare a "state of extreme peril" and extend it past 60 days but only to ensure federal funding continues.

The proposed law would require any restrictions accompanying a governor's order to expire after 60 days unless renewed by the Legislature.

Lawmakers are angry with actions taken by Republican Gov. Brad Little to slow the coronavirus, which included a temporary lockdown.

