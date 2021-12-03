Idaho Paralympian, state lawmaker appointed to Blaine County Commission

Rep. Muffy Davis will replace Jacob Greenberg. Gov. Little has also appointed a new Idaho Transportation Board member for the north-central Idaho district.

BOISE, Idaho — Rep. Muffy Davis of Ketchum will become a Blaine County commissioner in 2022.

Gov. Brad Little's office announced Friday that the governor has appointed Davis the seat being vacated by Jacob Greenberg, who is leaving the Blaine County Commission at the end of this month. Davis will serve the remainder of Greenberg's term, which ends in January of 2023.

Davis, a Democrat, is currently in her second term in the Idaho House as a state representative for District 26. The governor's office said Gov. Little will appoint a replacement for that seat before the Idaho Legislature's 2022 session begins in January. The new representative will be selected from nominees submitted by the Democratic Party in District 26.

Davis has won seven Paralympic medals in alpine skiing and cycling, including gold in the 2012 London games as a cyclist in the team relay, individual time trial and road race; silver in three alpine skiing events at the 2002 Salt Lake games; and bronze in slalom skiing in the 1998 Nagano games.

The Wood River High School and Stanford University graduate remains active in the Olympic and Paralympic movement.

Gov. Little appoints Gary Osborn to Idaho Transportation Board

Gov. Little also on Friday announced the appointment of Gary Osborn of Troy to the district 2 position on the Idaho Transportation Board. District 2 serves Nez Perce, Latah, Idaho, Clearwater and Lewis counties.

Osborn operates a family farm established in 1917 in Latah County, where he has served on the Soil Conservation Board, the local school board and the local rural fire committee.

Osborn replaces Jan Vassar, who passed away this year after more than 12 years of service on the Idaho Transportation Board.

The Idaho Transportation Board establishes state transportation policy and guides the planning, development and management of the state's transportation network.

