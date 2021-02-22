Idaho panel OKs less restrictive 'ballot harvesting' bill

A House panel on Monday approved the bill that has several changes from a bill that was pulled from the House floor earlier this month.

BOISE, Idaho — A revamped version of a proposed law making it a felony for third parties to collect and return multiple ballots to Idaho election officials is headed to the full House for debate and a vote.

A House panel on Monday approved the bill that has several changes from a bill that was pulled from the House floor earlier this month after debate tilted toward almost certain defeat.

The new bill changes from two to six the number of ballots a single family member can deliver. It also redefines family to include adopted children.

More than half of states allow third parties to collect ballots.

Watch more Idaho politics: