Idaho panel OKs less restrictive 'ballot harvesting' bill

A House panel on Monday approved the bill that has several changes from a bill that was pulled from the House floor earlier this month.
Republican state Rep. Mike Moyle addresses the House State Affairs Committee on Monday, Feb, 22, 2021, in the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho. The committee approved a revamped version of a proposed law making it a felony for a third party to collect and return multiple ballots to election officials. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)

BOISE, Idaho — A revamped version of a proposed law making it a felony for third parties to collect and return multiple ballots to Idaho election officials is headed to the full House for debate and a vote. 

A House panel on Monday approved the bill that has several changes from a bill that was pulled from the House floor earlier this month after debate tilted toward almost certain defeat. 

The new bill changes from two to six the number of ballots a single family member can deliver. It also redefines family to include adopted children. 

More than half of states allow third parties to collect ballots.

