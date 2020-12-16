Idaho Democratic lawmakers ask for postponement of legislative session due to pandemic

"We urge you not to distinguish Idaho as the most reckless legislature in America," the lawmakers wrote to Idaho's House and Senate leaders.

BOISE, Idaho — Democratic leaders in the Idaho Legislature are requesting that the upcoming legislative session - set to begin on Jan. 11, 2021 - be postponed until at least April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to GOP House and Senate leadership, Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett and House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel urged a postponement until at least April 5, 2021, "until those Idahoans who so desire have had an opportunity to be vaccinated."

The Democratic lawmakers noted the increasing number of coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations in the state.

"Last Wednesday alone, more Americans died of COVID-19 than died on 9/11, D-Day, or in the bombing of Pearl Harbor, and hospitalization, infection and death rates are only climbing," they wrote. "In Idaho, our hospitals and intensive care units are at dangerous occupancy levels, and we are hurtling toward the dreaded crisis standards of care where healthcare will for the first time in our lifetimes be rationed in Idaho."

Stennett and Rubel wrote that lawmakers "should be setting an example to reduce transmission, not exacerbate it."

They argued that bringing together more than a hundred lawmakers at the Statehouse amid the pandemic would not only set a bad example but could also make a bad situation even worse.

"Proceeding with session in a few weeks, indoors, in-person, and with no masking or distancing requirements flies in the face of all public health guidance, sets the worst possible example for our citizens, and would likely contribute substantially to community transmission at a time when our healthcare facilities can least afford to be further inundated," the letter reads.

The lawmakers noted that neighboring states have opted to either postpone their sessions, to hold virtual sessions, or to require masks and social distancing for in-person sessions.

"We are not aware of any other state that plans to move forward with legislative proceedings as if there is no pandemic," they said.

"We urge you not to distinguish Idaho as the most reckless legislature in America," they wrote, adding that previous requests for mask requirements or virtual proceedings have been denied by the Republican leadership.

Vaccines are being shipped throughout Idaho starting this week, but because vulnerable populations and frontline workers are being prioritized, the general population at-large will not be vaccinated for several months.

"Why subject legislators, their families, staff, journalists and the public to a highly dangerous environment when we can do all the necessary work a few months later at a vastly reduced risk once vaccines have been made widely available?" Stennett and Rubel asked. "The state's business can be conducted more thoroughly and thoughtfully later, at a time when we are not racing to shorten proceedings due to unprecedented health threats."

Noting that postponing the session would allow Idahoans a more meaningful voice in the legislature, the lawmakers said, "many citizens want to attend hearings and testify in person, and could do so safely in a few months. Let's give them that opportunity, and not force the people of Idaho to choose between their health and their civic voice."

