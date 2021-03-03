Idaho bill axing COVID-19 from emergency list passes House

The bill passed 58-12 on a party-line vote Wednesday and would effectively exclude the coronavirus pandemic because not enough Idaho residents have died from it yet.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho House has passed legislation to define how severe an epidemic must be before it can qualify as a disaster — and the current coronavirus pandemic wouldn't meet the criteria.

