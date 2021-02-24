Bill to trim Idaho governor's emergency powers questioned

The opinion says the proposed law could make it impossible to effectively address emergencies such as wildfires.

The Idaho attorney general's office says a proposed law put forward by the Legislature to trim a governor's powers while increasing its own during declared emergencies such as the pandemic will have unintended consequences, and parts of it are unconstitutional.

