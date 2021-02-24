Bill to trim Idaho governor's emergency powers questioned

The Idaho attorney general's office says a proposed law put forward by the Legislature to trim a governor's powers while increasing its own during declared emergencies such as the pandemic will have unintended consequences, and parts of it are unconstitutional.
The opinion written at the request of Democratic House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel and released by her Tuesday says the proposed law could make it impossible to effectively address emergencies such as wildfires.
The legislation is spurred by anger with Republican Gov. Brad Little's response to the pandemic and lawmakers' frustration with their inability to do anything about restrictions the governor imposed to slow infections and deaths caused by the virus.