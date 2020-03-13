Idaho bill aimed at abortion funding heads to full Senate

The Senate State Affairs Committee on Friday sent the measure to the full Senate for possible amendments.

BOISE, Idaho — A bill in Idaho that would ban any public money from going to organizations that provide abortions is heading to the Senate.

The Senate State Affairs Committee on Friday sent the measure to the full Senate for possible amendments.

The amendments haven't been made public, but sponsors told the committee they are intended to avoid potential lawsuits.

Federal and state law already bans public funding for abortion except in certain circumstances, such as when a pregnancy results from rape or incest or endangers the pregnant woman's life.