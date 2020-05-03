x
capitol-watch

Idaho governor signs 'Choose Life' license plate into law

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho residents will be able to display their opposition to abortion on their license plates under a bill signed into law by Gov. Brad Little. 

The Republican governor on Tuesday signed the measure that creates a "Choose Life" license plate. 

It will be available in 2021 and cost $35, with renewals costing $25 plus standard registration fees.

Of that, $22 of the initial registration and $12 of the renewal will go to Choose Life Idaho, Inc. 

The group says the money will be used at resource centers and other entities to encourage alternatives to abortion. 