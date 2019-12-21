BOISE, Idaho — What would you do if you were pulled over for a traffic violation, but instead of being handed a ticket, you were handed two candy bars?

Some drivers in Boise have been lucky enough to get that over the last week.

Boise police says the goal of their holiday program is to spread good cheer and remind drivers to drive safely during this busy time of year.

Now in its 6th year, the program has officers pull someone over for a minor violation, like they usually would, but then simply hand the driver a pair of chocolate bars and a note instead of a ticket.

Boise Police Officer Ryan Jones says it's also a nice way for the community to meet the people protecting them.

"Helping the public in general for all different special occasions helps to show that we are the same as everyone else, we just wear the uniform," Jones said.

The program has been going on since December 15 and will end on Christmas Day.

For those wondering, the candy is only for minor traffic violations.

Officers aren't giving chocolate to drivers with serious offenses, but those folks will receive an invitation to a court appearance.