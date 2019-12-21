BOISE, Idaho — In the spirit of the holiday season, first responders from across Ada County came together Friday for some competition.

All for a great cause.

The name of the game is collecting blood donations for the Red Cross.

While stationed at the Boise Towne Square Mall, Boise Police, Boise Fire, and Ada County Paramedics were tasked with getting people to donate blood in support of one of the departments.

Whichever department got the most blood donations, won.

The blood drive is happening Friday and Saturday at the mall, right outside H&M and Old Chicago.

Throughout the day dozens of people stopped by to donate blood.

So no matter what department wins bragging rights, the Red Cross says the community is winning.

Lisa Winters with the Red Cross says this time of year there is a real need for blood donations.

"Basically, anytime there is a holiday accidents tend to go up because people are traveling more and donations go down for the same reason, people are out of their offices, they are traveling. This is a very critical time for us, and this blood drive really does support our needs for the week of Christmas," Winters said.

The event continues Saturday at the Boise Towne Square Mall from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You don't need to know what kind of blood you have, all blood types are needed.

A blood donor card or driver's license, or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Requirements include being 17 or older, weighing at least 110 pounds and they ask that donors are in generally good health.