Man hospitalized after being pulled from New York Canal in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Fire crews saved a man who was struggling in a Boise canal Sunday night.

According to Boise Fire, the man was rescued from the New York canal and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Officials have not released the man's name or current condition.

The fire department is urging everyone to stay away from the canals, which are dangerous to swim in.

Every year, drownings are reported in canals across the Treasure Valley. Although the water may look inviting on a hot day, canals often have very cold water and deceptively fast currents, posing a danger to even experienced swimmers.

In addition, steep banks around canals can make it very difficult to climb back out once someone is in the water.

But canals are not the only waterway that residents need to take caution around. After the City of Boise announced that all city pools will remain closed down this summer, Boise Fire also issued warnings about swimming in rivers and ponds.