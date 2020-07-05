Boise Fire: Stay safe swimming in rivers and ponds this summer

With city pools shut down this summer, many people will be looking to the Boise River and local ponds for help staying cool.

BOISE, Idaho — As the Treasure Valley heats up, it's tempting to head to the nearest body of water to cool off and have some fun.

But Boise Fire is warning residents to make sure they can stay safe before heading out for a swim.

The City of Boise has announced that city pools will remain closed all summer due to the spread of coronavirus, meaning that many people will head to the Boise River or local ponds instead.

Unlike pools, lifeguards are never on duty at swimming ponds like Quinns Pond and the Esther Simplot Park. Visitors are encouraged to wear life jackets and to know their own limits when it comes to swimming.

The Boise River is never "closed," but the official float season typically does not begin until late June. Boise Fire says the river has not yet been cleared of snags, and is not recommended for floating or paddle boarding this early in the season. The river is considered a "float at your own risk" endeavor.

Children and adults should never swim or play around canals, where the steep sides and fast-moving water poses a drowning danger.

Anyone who spots a person in distress in the river should call 911 immediately, and try to take note of any nearby landmarks or Greenbelt mile markers to help emergency crews get to the person as quickly as possible.