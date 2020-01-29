Ground broken on new fire station in Caldwell

It's a project that has been in the works for years and will cost over $5 million.

CALDWELL, Idaho — There will soon be a new fire station in Caldwell.



The groundbreaking ceremony for Station Number 3 was held Wednesday morning. It is located at the corner of KCID Road and Skyway Street.

The purpose of the station is to keep up with growth demands in Canyon County.



Just like the other two fire stations in Caldwell, this fire station will serve about 20,000 residents.



Caldwell Fire Chief Mark Wendelsdorf says this station has been in the works for several years and hopes it will bring more firefighting jobs to the area.



However, he's worried that potential property tax reform in the state Legislature could change that. Property taxes are how county services like firefighting are funded.

"While it's a great thing to experience and a great thing to have, if the Legislature goes too far, we won't be able to hire the additional staff that we would like to have in the station, so we'll have to move people around from other stations to fill this one," said Wendelsdorf.



The building budget for Station Number 3 is more than $5 million.



Construction is expected to be completed by the end of the year.