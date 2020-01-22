Speaker of the Idaho House introduces bill to increase grocery tax credit

"By increasing this Idaho tax credit instead of removing sales tax on what the state would determine to be groceries, we avoid creating another layer of bureaucracy by deciding what a 'grocery' is," said Bedke. "This way, Idahoans determine what a grocery is rather than the government deciding for them."



Examples of how the bill would save Idaho families money;

• Taxpayers will be able to purchase $187.50 of groceries per month free of tax for each eligible credit. This is an annual amount of $2,250 of tax-free groceries per family member.

• The credit is fully refundable meaning even those without an income tax liability can file a form to get $135 per eligible taxpayer and dependent from the state.

• A single parent with three children or a married couple with two children will get $750 a month or $9,000 annually in tax free groceries.

• A married couple with three children or a single parent with four children will get $938 per month or $11,250 annually in tax free groceries.



The legislation will also increase the amount senior citizens currently get in grocery tax credit by $20.81 and what individuals/dependents currently get by $48.61, bringing each Idahoan to $135 per refundable credit.



The bill was introduced Wednesday morning in the House Revenue and Taxation Committee where it was approved and will be printed.