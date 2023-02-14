Potentially catastrophic Caldwell house fire averted by automatic system

Next time you reach for those smoke alarm batteries to replace your dying remote control...don't.

BOISE, Idaho — Crisis averted when a multi-family home was ultimately saved by its sprinkler system after catching fire on Wednesday.

Caldwell Fire Department said in a release that on the morning of Feb. 8, Canyon County Dispatch received several reports of a fire alarm having been activated inside of a home.

Caldwell Fire crews were dispatched to the two-story multi-family fourplex. Upon arrival, no smoke nor flames could be detected, however, the audible water flow alarm was activated.

No one was home at the time of the incident.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that a fire had indeed broken out in one of the bedrooms. Crews concluded that the fire suppression system had activated, effectively extinguishing the fire that erupted in the back bedroom of one of the first-floor apartments.

The statement iterated that if not for the sprinkler system, damages could have been exponential. They said the fire would have grown much larger, moving into the adjacent units and buildings, potentially displacing several families.

Let this serve as a reminder to keep fire and smoke alarms updated; and next time you reach for those batteries to replace your dying remote control...don't.

"This is a good reminder that fire suppression systems work," said Deputy Chief Alan Perry, Fire Marshal, Caldwell Fire Department.

"The need for fire suppression systems in residential settings is paramount as high-density living situations become more and more common."

