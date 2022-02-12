Bronco Motors Hyundai, Hope on Wheels donates $107,500 to St. Luke's

The donation will help fund, train and care for a facility therapy dog at the St. Luke's Children's Cancer Institute.

BOISE, Idaho — Bronco Motors Hyundai, Hyundai Motors America and Hyundai Hope on Wheels announced a $107,500 donation to the St. Luke's Children's Cancer Institute (SLCCI) to help institute a facility therapy dog.

The donation will help SLCCI fund, train and care for both a dog and a handler at the Boise medical facility, Bronco Motors said.

The therapy dog will be provided by and trained through the non-profit organization Canine Assistants, to help SLCCI's patients and staff find comfort.

Bronco Motors' partnership with Hyundai Hope on Wheels has raised $401,000 for the St. Luke's Children's Cancer Institute since 2010.

Prior to the latest donation, money was used for pediatric cancer research. A portion of each new car sale at Bronco Motors Hyundai and Bronco Motors Hyundai West contributed to the donations, officials said.

“I am honored to be able to support such a great cause here in the Treasure Valley as well as nationwide," Grant L. Petersen Jr., President and CEO of Bronco Motors said. "Hyundai Motors America, Hyundai Hope on Wheels, and St. Luke’s Children’s Cancer Institute are all incredible organizations on the forefront of continuing the fight against cancer. Our hope is that this therapy dog will give the patients and their families a well-deserved bright spot during their fight.”

St. Luke's also thanked the partnership for their continuous support and the latest donation that will help combat mental health issues at the facility.

“St. Luke’s Children’s Cancer Institute is incredibly indebted to Hyundai Hope on Wheels and our partnership with Bronco Motors Hyundai without whom this incredible funding would not be possible," St. Luke's Director of Major and Planned Gifts, Christen Wilmer said. "This latest gift will provide incredible mental health support for our pediatric patients with cancer and the staff who care for them.”

