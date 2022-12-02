Brundage Mountain's Diva Day returns Sunday

This year's event includes free demos, free 'snowga' practice - or yoga in the snow - and a 'she-shred' session in the afternoon led the women of Team Brundage.

MCCALL, Idaho — The popular event 'Diva Day' at Brundage Mountain returns on Sunday for those hoping to get outside during Super Bowl 56.

Brundage Mountain said the event is back in 2022 "with all the fun events that have made this girlfriend getaway such a popular tradition."

Women 18 years old and over can purchase a $56 full-day lift ticket Sunday. According to Brundage's website, full-day lift tickets usually cost $80 for all individuals between the ages of 18 and 69.

Diva Day is also known for its activities around the mountain. This year's event includes free demos, free 'snowga' practice - or yoga in the snow - and a 'she-shred' session in the afternoon led the women of Team Brundage.

The ski and snowboard demos take place from Noon to 3 p.m. and those who participate can make a donation to the SheJumps organization. Brundage Mountain said SheJumps focuses on empowering girls and women in the outdoors.

The event certainly falls in line with its diva name, as guests hitting the slopes Sunday are encouraged to wear tutus. Brundage Mountain will also have an event tent, where skiers can pick up beads, unicorn horns and enter a drawing for free Brundage swag.

"Diva Day celebrates women who love the active outdoor lifestyle, and Brundage is stoked to be bringing back the event with a focus on camaraderie, knowledge and shared adventure," Brundage Mountain spokesperson April Whitney said.

Sunday's events wrap up with 'Deck Divas Happy Hour' and more giveaways on the Smoky's and Upper Lot decks in the afternoon.

A 'behind the scenes' session for advanced skiers and riders hosted by the women of the Brundage Mountain Patrol will take place Sunday morning for those interested in gaining perspective on the life of a ski patroller.

"This small group will load the chairlift early, help patrol 'open the mountain', learn about how to run a toboggan, and get an avalanche rescue dog demonstration," Brundage Mountain said. "Space is limited for this session and advanced registration is required."

The morning patrol event is the only Diva Day activity that requires pre-registration, Brundage Mountain said. A full schedule for Diva Day on Sunday and more information is available on the Brundage website.

