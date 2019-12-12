HAILEY, Idaho — Hailey Police say a 9-year-old boy who was taken out of state by his non-custodial mother has been found safe in Florida.

Investigators had asked for help finding Logan Barkes and his mother, 33-year-old Olivia Barkes, on Wednesday. Logan's father had been granted full custody of the child.

Hailey Police say the pair were found in Jacksonville, Florida Thursday afternoon. Olivia Barkes was arrested on a warrant for felony custodial interference. She will be brought back to Idaho to face the charge.

Logan Barkes will be returned to his father in Blaine County on Friday.

Hailey Police thanked the public for sharing the information about the missing child.

