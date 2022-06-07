Boise's Blue Bird Express selects people to ride through car wash in convertible

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to go through a car wash with the top down? On Friday at 4 p.m. a local car wash will be hosting an for just that.

BOISE, Idaho — Most of us have probably drove through a car wash, but have you ever wondered what it would be like to go through one with the top down? One local car wash is giving some people that chance.

On Friday, Blue Bird Express will take eight people through the car wash in a convertible.

“This is one of my crazy ideas that we've kind of brought to reality,“ said John Michael Fery, President and Founder of Blue Bird Express. “I've often wondered, what would it be like to go through the car wash in a convertible? You know, we often get customers joking, what if I leave my windows down? So we said, why not just do it.”

So Fery and his maintenance facilities team found a car, chopped off the top of it and converted it into a convertible. They then turned the opportunity into a raffle. They notified the lucky winners last week.

“That was a pretty funny phone call to make,” Fery said. “It's going to be a safe version, I can promise you that, but it will be a very wet and pretty comical experience.”

But how are they going to do this safely?

“So, everyone will be wearing PPE or protective equipment to make sure that their eyes and ears are nice and safe and then my chemist actually designed a very special batch of chemistry for this. What people don't often know is that there are some products in some shampoos, so these effectively made a carwash shampoo, which we'll be using for all of the chemistry,” Fery said.

He adds, they will be turning off the majority of the high-pressure equipment typically used in car washes to ensure safety.

“But what they can plan on is a lot of foam and a lot of water and it should be entertaining,” Fery said.

The event is happening at 4 p.m. on Friday at their Fairview location (7547 W Fairview Ave, Boise, ID 83704). Fery invited the community to come and out watch.

