BOISE -- Float season is here!

Ada County announced that the 2018 Boise River float season will officially kick off Friday.

Barber Park services, including raft and tube rentals and the shuttle service, will all be fully operational. Equipment rentals will start at 12 p.m., with the first shuttle departing Ann Morrison Park.

County officials issued a reminder to floaters that the Boise River is never entirely free of hazards, and everyone on the river is floating at their own risk.

Floaters are encouraged to wear proper clothing and footwear as well as a life jacket. Personal floatation devices are required for all children aged 14 and under.

Alcohol and glass containers are prohibited on the Boise River, and all floaters are required to take out at Ann Morrison Park.

