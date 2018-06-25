BOISE - We're wrapping up the first official weekend of summer and there's no better way to kick it off than with the start of the Boise River float season.

For many families, floating the river is a summer tradition. For those new to the area, it's definitely one of those things to cross off your bucket list at least once.

"We're really excited," said Boise resident Kalina Pilon. "This is our first one of the year."

Every year it's something that Connie Zeller, owner of the Boise River Raft and Tube Rentals, looks forward to.

"What we do is definitely weather based," Zeller said. "The hotter it is, the more people are like, 'Yeah it's time to float.'"

The long rental lines are a good sign.

"It's just been awesome to see people really excited to get out," Zeller said. "Before they announced the opening date we had lots of emails and phone calls coming in like, 'When are we going to get out there and enjoy the river?'"

That opening date came nearly a full month before last summer's, which turned out to be the latest start to float season on record.

"We just have a small window and it gets a little bit tricky when you rely on Mother Nature," Zeller said. "This is our tenth year doing it this year so you just learn to be flexible and roll with it and do the best you can."

You can rent rafts that fit up to six people, four people, inflatable kayaks, or individual tubes, but if you have your own that's okay too as long as it deflates before you hop on the shuttle.

"You can pay for your bus tickets when you rent, and literally take nothing with you, head onto the river, turn everything in when you walk out of the river, and just hop on the bus," Zeller said.

Floating the river is all about having a good time but there are things you want to keep in mind like staying hydrated and wearing proper footwear.

"Really paying attention to the hazards that are still out there on the river," Zeller said. "Just looking downriver when you're floating and staying away from branches and overhanging trees is always a good idea."

There are life jackets on every rental raft and tube. Children 14 and under are required to wear them.

Officials say if you do fall in, keep calm, keep your feet pointed downstream, use your arms to ferry you across the water away from hazards and let the life jacket work for you.

Glass containers are not allowed on the river or in the parks. Alcohol is also not allowed.

