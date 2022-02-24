Seven new patrol officers sworn in to Boise Police Department

The seven officers were congratulated with a graduation ceremony and took the official oath of office, administered by City of Boise Mayor Lauren McLean.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) swore in seven new officers Thursday morning from the department's Patrol Academy.

After spending the last few month's in BPD's Patrol Academy, the new officers were congratulated with a ceremony and took the official oath of office, administered by City of Boise Mayor Lauren McLean.

During the BPD patrol officer graduation ceremony, the seven new officers also received their Boise Police Department badges.

Mike Miraglia, a detective with Boise Police, said the department looks for individuals to join the team who have "the ability to demonstrate that guardian spirit."

"We always look for different characteristics for individuals," Miraglia said. "We look for basically a heart for service, leadership qualities, life experience, the ability to demonstrate that guardian spirit. Which is basically a combination of doing your job, but always in the notion of the spirit of the law. How do I make things better from the circumstance that I am faced with."

One day prior to the official graduation ceremony, BPD said the former recruits attended a final class known as a long-time tradition for the Boise Police Department.

The seven officers gathered at the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial on Wednesday for a tour. Prior to the tour, BPD heard comments from the Idaho Black History Museum's Executive Director and Board President Phillip Thompson.

They also listened to Boise Chief of Police Ryan Lee, as well as Beth Harbison with the Congregation Ahavath Beth Israel, on "the important role they’re taking on to serve and protect the entire community of Boise."

Following Thursday's graduation, BPD's newest officers will respond to calls in patrol for the next four-to-six months through the field training program. The seven officers and veteran Boise Police officers will be partnered up through the training, BPD said.

All officers are paid while they train in BPD's Patrol Academy. The department said it begins accepting applications for the fall 2022 Patrol Academy March 1. More information on the hiring process can be found by following this link.

