Seasonal dog off-leash programs ending at two Boise parks Monday

Beginning March 1, Boise residents are asked to leash their dogs at Ann Morrison Park and the Optimist Youth Sports Complex.

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise announced two of its parks will end their seasonal dog off-leash programs on Monday, Feb. 28.

Beginning Tuesday, March 1, Boise residents are asked to leash their dogs at Ann Morrison Park and the Optimist Youth Sports Complex. The popular seasonal program began Nov. 1, 2021 at the local parks as fall sports leagues wrapped up.

According to the City of Boise's announcement Thursday, the off-leash program also will resume in November in 2022.

During the off-leash season at Ann Morrison Park and the Optimist Youth Sports Complex, dogs can run and play off-leash at all areas of the two parks, except for Boise River Greenbelt paths, parking lots, roads and playgrounds. Owners are also responsible for picking up after their pets.

Boise officials said the dog-friendly program "is intended to give dog owners another option for their pets to run and play during the winter months." The off-leash season also helps make geese uncomfortable at Ann Morrison Park and the Optimist Youth Sports Complex, the City of Boise said.

Ann Morrison Park is home to Together Treasure Valley Dog Island, which serves as an off-leash area year-round. That dog-lover destination is not impacted by Boise's seasonal off-leash program.

Ann Morrison Park is located just south of the Boise River between Americana Boulevard and 9th Street.

The Optimist Youth Sports Complex is located at 9889 W. Hill Rd. Parkway, which is just east of Horseshoe Bend Road.

Boise Parks and Recreation has several dog-friendly parks around the city that are open to off-leash use all year. Click this link for more information.

The City of Boise also reminds dog owners that spring is an ideal time to obtain or renew an animal license for their pets. Both can be completed by visiting Boise's animal licensing page.

