Boise Police searching for missing vulnerable adult

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is searching for a missing vulnerable woman who was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Whitewater Park Boulevard and Stewart Avenue.

She is likely walking and "unable to find her way home," according to Boise Police.

Grace was last seen wearing a red sweater, black pants and a long black jacket. Anyone with information or if you see Grace, police ask you to call dispatch at 208-377-6790.

"With the freezing weather her family and officers are worried for her safety," Boise Police said in social media posts.

