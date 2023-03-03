Boise Police searching for missing vulnerable adult

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is searching for a missing vulnerable woman who was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Whitewater Park Boulevard and Stewart Avenue.
Police describe Grace as 5-foot-9, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She is likely walking and "unable to find her way home," according to Boise Police.
Grace was last seen wearing a red sweater, black pants and a long black jacket. Anyone with information or if you see Grace, police ask you to call dispatch at 208-377-6790.
"With the freezing weather her family and officers are worried for her safety," Boise Police said in social media posts.
