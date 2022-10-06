x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Boise Police searching for 'endangered runaway' teen

15-year-old Landin was last seen at 1 a.m. Thursday near Cole Road and McMullen Street.
Credit: Boise Police Dept.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are asking for the public's help to find a 15-year-old boy who's considered an endangered runaway.

Landin has been missing since 1 a.m. Thursday, according to the Boise Police Department. He is 5-foot-1, weighs about 100 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Landin was last seen near Cole and McMullen, wearing a black coat with jogger-style pants. Prominent buildings near the area where Landin was last seen include Intermountain Gas, the Boise Temple and the Bishop Kelly High School campus.

Boise Police ask anyone who sees him to call 911.

Credit: Boise Police Department

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

SEARCH FOR MICHAEL VAUGHAN: One year goes by with no sign of missing Fruitland boy

MORE LOCAL NEWS: City leaders break ground on new southwest Boise skate park

KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the KTVB mobile app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Daily 7 newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Cobalt mine officially opening in Salmon-Challis National Forest on Friday

Before You Leave, Check This Out