Boise Police searching for 'endangered runaway' teen

15-year-old Landin was last seen at 1 a.m. Thursday near Cole Road and McMullen Street.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are asking for the public's help to find a 15-year-old boy who's considered an endangered runaway.

Landin has been missing since 1 a.m. Thursday, according to the Boise Police Department. He is 5-foot-1, weighs about 100 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Landin was last seen near Cole and McMullen, wearing a black coat with jogger-style pants. Prominent buildings near the area where Landin was last seen include Intermountain Gas, the Boise Temple and the Bishop Kelly High School campus.

Boise Police ask anyone who sees him to call 911.

