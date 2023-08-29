Boise Police looking for possible burglary suspect

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police is looking for help identifying someone who may be involved with burglary and stalking.
The incident happened in the area of S. Federal Way and W. Targee Street, BPD said in a tweet.
"Evidence shows an unknown suspect attempted to use a victim's financial transaction card and the keys to their residence," BPD said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.
