Boise Police looking for possible burglary suspect

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police is looking for help identifying someone who may be involved with burglary and stalking.

The incident happened in the area of S. Federal Way and W. Targee Street, BPD said in a tweet.

BPD is investigating a report of burglary and possible stalking and is looking for help identifying the person in these photos following some suspicious circumstances. The incident happened in the area of S. Federal Way and W. Targee Street. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/lwnNqJNYIs — Boise PD (@BoisePD) August 28, 2023

"Evidence shows an unknown suspect attempted to use a victim's financial transaction card and the keys to their residence," BPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

