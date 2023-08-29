Gasoline prices in the Gem State goes up ahead of Labor Day weekend

However, the average price for the holiday weekend is still $0.44 cents cheaper than one year ago.

BOISE, Idaho — Labor Day marks the unofficial end of the summer travel season. As the "100 Deadliest Days" - the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends when Idaho sees an increase in deadly crashes - comes to an end, many Idaho families are hitting the road. Unfortunately, travelers should anticipate paying more at the pump.

According to AAA Idaho, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Gem State is $4.15 per gallon, as of the Tuesday ahead of the holiday weekend. While the new average is only $0.03 more than one week ago, it's a stark 24-cent increase from one month ago. AAA said that gasoline prices shot up $0.05 overnight Monday by a nickel in Boise and over a nickel in the Pocatello area.

Meanwhile, the national average stands at $3.82 per gallon - a 3-cent decrease from one week ago, but 7-cent jump from one month ago.

"Pump prices still haven't peaked for the year, with fuel demand going strong both for Idahoans and for those who are passing through," said AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. "With many schools not starting until after Labor Day, and plenty of folks coming and going over the weekend, we may not see prices calm down until mid-September at the earliest, when the switch to less-expensive winter-blend fuel and lower demand may lend a helping hand."

In addition to the higher gas prices for Labor Day, drivers should also be aware of potentially dangerous or inebriated drivers on the road.

To combat the risk of an increased number of impaired drivers, the Canyon County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said there will be more patrol cars on the road as Labor Day weekend approaches.

CCSO said in a news release that agencies across the Gem State are combining efforts to limit the number of impaired drivers that historically increase during, and up to, the holiday weekend. Through Sept. 4, the Idaho Transportation Department's Office of Highway Safety (OHS) and more than 50 other law enforcement agencies will be looking for drivers that appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The high visibility enforcement campaign is part of the national effort, "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over." The campaign coincides with the busy summer driving season, annually dubbed the "100 Deadliest Days" - the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends when Idaho sees an increase in deadly crashes. The 2023 Deadliest Days season claimed 70 lives on Idaho roads.

According to Idaho crash data, impaired driving was the cause of 1,729 crashes in the state in 2021, killing 108 people and injuring hundreds more. The data showed that 39% of all fatalities on Idaho roadways are the result of an impaired driving crash.

