Boise to offer childcare program when school canceled due to coronavirus

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with the Boise School District to offer childcare programs at five school-based community centers this fall.

The Kid City Camp will be offered Monday through Friday for kids going into first through sixth grades when in-person school is canceled due to the coronavirus.

“We know that Boise parents are struggling and want to do all we can to support them. Our goal is to serve our residents by meeting needs as they arise during COVID-19 by providing care, keeping our children safe, and helping parents during this time of uncertainty,” said Boise Mayor Lauren McLean.

“We are pleased to offer this option for working parents who need help with student supervision during the school day,” said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. “Our community centers have always been a safe haven for kids after school and with this new Kid City Camp model, we will be able to provide a structured setting for students to interact with teachers online during traditional school hours.”

The day-long camps cost $80 per week per child, if you are a Boise resident.

Non-residents will be charged $123 per week per child.

Scholarships are available for those in need of financial assistance to attend and no family will be turned away based on inability to pay.

Registration opens on Monday, Aug. 10 at 8 a.m., but capacity is limited to 24 kids per camp. Please call (208) 608-7680 to register, or use the Boise Parks and Recreation online registration system to sign up.

The hours of operation for each week-long camp will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The program is specifically designed for working parents who do not have the ability to supervise their child’s online learning at home.

Kid City Camp Locations

Grace Jordan Community Center (6411 W. Fairfield Ave.)

Morley Nelson Community Center (7701 W. Northview St.)

Taft Kid City Center (3722 W. Anderson St.)

Whitney Community Center (1609 S. Owyhee St.)

Whittier Community Center (255 N. 29th St.)

All children will need to bring headphones and a computer device daily (parents are asked to coordinate with their child’s school if they need a computer) and students should be prepared to independently navigate their device so they can complete online schooling with their teacher from their elementary school.