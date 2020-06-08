Boise preschool revamps plans to accommodate working parents

The private school has been getting a lot of interest from parents since the Boise and West school districts announced their plans for the upcoming school year.

BOISE, Idaho — Some parents are trying to figure out what to do now that some school districts in the area have announced they will be starting the school year online.

River Academy in Boise is revamping its care plan to help accommodate parents. Co-owner Steve Ellis tells KTVB that the preschool has kids from the West Ada and Boise School districts.

"We have a summer program and an afterschool program and we're kinda trying to blend the two by watching nightly what the changes are," Ellis said. "Currently we have in line some portables to bring in because we're getting a lot interest from working parents that need to take their kids somewhere but can still connect online with their school teachers during the day."

Celeste Rios will be one of the teachers.

"So if they have any real-time questions, I'll be there to help them stay on task," Rios explained.

She is also a single parent of a second-grader and says she has mixed feelings about her daughter doing online schooling, but she's glad she can take her to River Academy so she can engage in the learning, unlike last spring.

"It was a battle," Rios said. "I mean to be honest, I ended up not doing the school packets with her because it was so hard, she was upset, I was upset getting off work, making dinner, getting her to bed and then to make time for homework. It was stressful."

Other childcare providers are figuring out ways to offer online school support right now, including the Boys and Girls Club of Ada County.

