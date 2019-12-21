BOISE, Idaho — Boise Parks and Recreation helped make the holiday season brighter for Treasure Valley kids on Friday.

The annual Kids Holiday Shopping Spree event allowed 180 children from Parks and Rec's afterschool programs to pick out their own gifts.

Director Doug Holloway said the shopping spree has been a Christmas tradition for more than a decade. The first year this shopping spree happened, only 20 kids were involved. But over the years, it grew to include more and more children.

The event benefits students that might not otherwise receive a Christmas present.

"I think people are always looking for ways that they can give back and children are something that people want to be involved in helping," he said. "When they see children that are more vulnerable or in need and it's Christmas time, they really want to come out and try and help in any way they can."

Each child received a $40 gift card Friday, then was turned loose in the Eagle Road Target for some shopping fun. Holloway said more than 160 community volunteers are instrumental in making the shopping spree a reality each year.