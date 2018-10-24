BOISE -- Police are on scene after a large truck overturned on the westbound Connector leading out of downtown Boise Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at 2:37 p.m. near River Street.

The two rightmost lanes are currently blocked, with drivers squeezed into a single lane to get around the wreck.

The truck tipped over onto the driver's side, spilling what appears to be sand across the roadway.

It's not clear whether the truck's driver was injured in the wreck. Drivers should slow down in the area and keep an eye out for emergency responders in the road.

