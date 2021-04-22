Boise launches youth council to address climate change issues

BOISE, Idaho — Boise is launching a new Youth Climate Action Council.
Twelve students selected from high schools in Boise will have a virtual meeting today with Mayor Lauren McLean and City Council Member Holli Woodings.
The group will collaborate with the city on efforts to mitigate climate change, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, develop public art, and create community education and engagement.
"We all know that the next generation understands how imperative addressing climate change is," McLean said. "Young people have been at the forefront, calling for bold climate action, and I'm so excited for these young leaders to collaborate and innovate with our city. Our city's prosperity is directly tied to our reaction to climate change, and this crucial work today will help create new jobs, open space, clean air and clean water for our city."
The City of Boise selected students with diverse perspectives who are passionate about climate action in their community. Two youth council co-chairs will lead the diverse group of students selected from the following Boise schools:
• Bishop Kelley High school
• Boise High School
• Borah High School
• Capital High School
• Centennial High School
• Idaho Virtual Academy
• One Stone
• Timberline High School