BOISE - The Boise Fire Department honored the life of the 3-year-old girl killed in Saturday's mass stabbing with a flower garden at the Wylie Street Station apartments.

Firefighters visited with Ruya Kadir's mother on Thursday and asked about a way to memorialize her.

Ruya's mother chose a garden.

Firefighters worked with the property owner, Thriftway Home center and Far West Landscaping to plant it.

In a post on Facebook the Fire Department wrote: "It's something small we can do for someone who lost so much."

