Boise house fire displaces 2

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Burnout Fund is assisting two people after their home caught fire in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Boise Fire responded just after 230 a.m. to a home in the 7400 block of Colt Drive, just off of Cole Road.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames contained to the attic of the house, and worked to extinguish them. Both residents got out safely, but have been displaced by the fire, officials said.

According to Boise Fire, the fire started in the home's chimney. It has been ruled an accident.

