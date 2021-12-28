Bogus Basin cancels New Year's events over low temperatures, staffing issues

Organizers say the fireworks and parade typically draws a large crowd of non-skiers who may not be prepared to spend long periods of time out in the cold.

BOISE, Idaho — Bogus Basin is canceling its planned New Year's Day celebration this year due to a combination of cold weather and low staffing.

The torchlight parade, fireworks, and other activities will not go forward. Temperatures on Saturday are expected to be in the single digits.

"We truly regret having to make the decision to cancel this fun tradition. This event typically draws a large non-skiing and snowboarding crowd who may be unprepared to spend time outside in the extreme cold," said Director of Community & Customer Relations Susan Saad.

Normal skiing operations will be unaffected, with lifts running from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

