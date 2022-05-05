Boise Fire begins annual Boise River cleanup process ahead of float season

Boise Fire said its motorcycles will be on the Boise River Greenbelt over the next few days as crews look to identify hazards to be removed in following weeks.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Fire Department on Thursday began its annual Boise River mitigation process to clean up potential hazards in the river ahead of floating season.

Boise Fire said its motorcycles will be on the Boise River Greenbelt over the next few days as crews look to identify hazards to be removed in following weeks.

Over the last 20 years, the typical start date for the official Boise River float season has been around June 21, but start dates have ranged from as early as June 12 to as late as July 29.

The 2021 float season began June 15 and ran through Sept. 6 after 76 days of summer operations.

Each year, more than 125,000 people float the river in the City of Trees, according to Ada County Parks and Waterways.

Scott Koberg, the director of Ada County Parks and Waterways, declares the start of the official float season every year depending on the speed of the river's flow and the amount of debris Boise Fire must clear.

Boise Fire is starting the beginning stages of its Boise River mitigation process today. Recreationists may see Boise Fire motorcycles on the Greenbelt over the next couple of days looking to identify hazards on the river that they will clear in the next few weeks. pic.twitter.com/14KXbmTCmt — Boise Fire Dept. (@BoiseFire) May 5, 2022

Boise floaters put in at Barber Park and take out at Ann Morrison Park. The roughly 6-mile float typically takes between two and three hours.

Raft and tube rentals are typically available at the park, along with a shuttle bus service.

Information on floating safety tips, a guide to follow for first-time floaters and more is available on the Ada County Parks and Waterways website.

Watch more Local News: