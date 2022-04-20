Idaho's recent rain, snow good news for water sports enthusiasts

“With every dropping snowflake that we're getting in these April storms, the stoke level is rising rapidly for summer rafting and jet boating here in Idaho."

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — The sun on your face, the glistening water surrounding you and the sound of rushing water echoing with your every move -- that's what summer in Idaho is all about.

This month, the Gem State received some extra moisture, making the outlook on those water activities become even clearer.

“With these April snowstorms and rain that's come through, what looked like is maybe a drier season is looking really good across the state for the upcoming rafting and jet boat season across Idaho’s rivers,” Executive Director of the Idaho Outfitters and Guides Association, Aaron Lieberman said.

RELATED: Drought likely to continue in Idaho, but April snow 'a blessing' after dry start to year



“So over on the Clearwater with the lock sauce kicking off into some big water, we're looking at over 100% snowpack and the Lochsa is known for its big water, big water madness,” Lieberman said. “So, for the adrenaline junkies out there, looks like a great season over the Salmon and the Middle Fork. Those longer, multi-days were at 85% and maybe growing, hopefully growing down to the Payette where 85% and growing and about the same over on the Snake."

Lieberman said on average, the rafting season starts in early April and can run through the end of September.

“With every dropping snowflake that we're getting in these April storms, the stoke level is rising rapidly for summer rafting and jet boating here in Idaho,” Lieberman said.

Good news for anyone looking to spend their days on the water.

“Feeling healthy, feeling free being back in beautiful places, experiencing good things,” Lieberman said.

If anyone is interested in going rafting or jet boating, the Idaho Outfitters and Guides Association encourages making those bookings early, because spots are filling up.

Watch more Local News: