Boise family participating in Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials

BOISE, Idaho — A COVID-19 vaccine isn't available to Idahoans yet, but Pfizer is getting closer to developing one that could come as early as next month.

Right now, analysis shows the company's vaccine is 90% effective and is currently in Phase Three clinical trials.

Bill and Sherri Lechten of Boise have been participating in the study for the past few months, which is being conducted out of Solaris Clinical Research in Meridian.

The couple’s 17-year-old son, Jeremy, started participating in the study more recently when the age group was expanded.

In order to qualify for the study, candidates cannot be in a high-risk category, cannot have a past positive COVID-19 test, and must follow local health district guidelines.

The minimum age was originally 18 years old but has since been expanded.

“It was easy to sign up," Sherri Lechten said. "You fill out a form online, select your location, they gave us a call, asked some screening questions, and brought us in."

The vaccine trial is a double-blind study, meaning the person injecting the dose and the participants don’t know if they are getting the vaccine or a placebo.

The Lechtens have had two doses of the drug four weeks apart and COVID-19 tests in between. They will also have their blood drawn periodically over the next two years to check for COVID-19 antibodies.

“We will also fill out a weekly diary,” Bill Lechten said. "It’s a one question diary, 'Have you had any of the following COVID-19 symptoms?' and you just answer yes or no.”

So far, the couple has not experienced any side effects but their son says his arm was mildly sore after his first injection.

The family said they are comfortable participating in the study because Phase One trials have already shown the vaccine is safe.

“Phase Two and Phase Three is where they look for efficacy and how much they need,” Sherri Lechten explained. “So they are just dialing in what the appropriate dosage is, how effective it is, and how long it lasts.”

The family decided to participate in the study in order to ensure the vaccine is safe.

“It is really not a huge imposition and it is a very minor level of participation for the benefit to the community,” Sherri Lechten said.

“I definitely don’t want to have to do my first year of college virtually,” Jeremy Lechten admitted. “I feel like that would kind of suck. I would much rather get to go on campus and interact with people normally. Additionally, they are paying me and I am broke so that helps too.”

Solaris Clinical Research is still accepting participants for those who want to get paid and be a part of a potential solution to the pandemic. The study pays $150 for each doctor visit and $5 each time participants fill out their weekly diaries.

“It definitely is a good feeling,” Jeremy Lechten said. “I like to be able to help in whatever small way.”

“We want to see it released as soon as possible to the community just to improve the situation,” Sherri Lechten said.

