Idaho among states to receive potential COVID-19 vaccine early

BOISE, Idaho — Analysis of Pfizer's phase three trials show it's more than 90 percent effective at preventing infection from COVID-19.

Experts say if the data holds up, the effectiveness would be on par with childhood vaccines like the measles and chickenpox.

“That's a really impressive efficacy number,” said Sarah Leeds, Idaho Immunization Program manager.

Pfizer plans to apply for FDA Emergency Use Authorization of the vaccine as soon as Nov. 16. The vaccine could then be shipped to any state where early distribution is approved, like Idaho, based on states’ storage capacity for the vaccine.

“The requirement here is that the places that will get the vaccine early have to have an ultra-cold freezer,” Leeds said. “Those are not very common types of freezers.”

Leeds says these ultra-cold freezers are crucial for storage because it will be at least two more weeks before a national committee gives the final stamp of approval for the vaccine to be administered.

“So, that early distribution really means we would get it after the Emergency Use Authorization and store it until the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meets and approves and then we could immediately begin vaccinating,” Leeds said. “It's only about 24 to 48 hours of a head start so to speak.”

Leeds says Idaho’s more vulnerable population will be prioritized first.

“We have been anticipating that first priority population will be healthcare workers and so we anticipate those folks will be the first people to choose to get vaccinated,” Leeds said.

Leeds says healthcare workers would be followed by adults 65 years and older and people with high-risk conditions.

If everything goes to plan, the vaccine could be available to Idahoans by Dec. 1.

