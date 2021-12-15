New city park approved for Northwest Boise

The Boise City Council voted Tuesday to fund a park on city-owned land off of Gary Lane.

BOISE, Idaho — Northwest Boise will get a new park on a 1.4-acre parcel of city-owned land off of Gary Lane.

The site is in an area Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway said is within a ten-minute walk for more than 1,000 residents.

The Boise City Council on Tuesday approved year-end funding that includes money for the park.

"Everyone on the council listened to our neighbors in Northwest Boise, who made it very clear they wanted a park in this spot," Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said in a news release.

The master plan for the park is not completed, but the Parks and Recreation Department expects it to have irrigation, parking and pathways.

"We, as a city and a department, are committed to making sure everyone has access to the physical and mental health benefits of living close to a park, and investments like this prove that to be true," Holloway said.

The Boise Mayor's Office said city staff will engage residents in discussions about park design and amenities "to help determine what best serves the neighborhood and surrounding community."

The location for the new park off of Gary Lane is roughly halfway between two existing city parks in Northwest Boise -- Magnolia Park, which is along Bogart Lane, and Castle Hills Park, which is along Eugene Street east of Pierce Park Lane.

