Bear warning issued by Blaine Co. Sheriff’s Office

BCSO said that the Idaho Department of Fish and Game is asking for the public to ensure their garbage cans are locked up and secure.

"A cinnamon-colored black bear has been seen throughout the day today in the Starweather Subdivision across from Ohio Gulch. The bear is getting into unsecured residential garbage. We REALLY need residents throughout the Wood River Valley to secure the garbage cans, either inside their garage or inside a shed/enclosure that a bear can't get into," Regional Communications Manager for the Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game Magic Valley Region, Terry Thompson said.