Metro Boise Meals on Wheels in 'dire need' of staff

Meals on Wheels organizers say they are in need of cooks, kitchen staff and delivery drivers.

BOISE, Idaho — Meals on Wheels Metro Boise is dealing with a shortage of available workers, joining the growing list of businesses facing staffing challenges.

As the largest food provider in Idaho, Meals on Wheels say they are "in dire need of cooks, kitchen aides and delivery drivers."

Metro Boise serves and delivers around 1,500 meals each day, up another 300 meals compared to pre-COVID numbers, and is growing at a rapid rate.

With needs increasing, Metro Boise has had a difficult time keeping up with the demand and does not have the staff necessary to facilitate services.

"We're no different than other foodservice providers in regards to staffing shortages," Grant Jones, CEO of Meals on Wheels Metro Boise said. "The only difference is that we have 1,500 seniors who depend on our meals each day, and currently, we simply do not have enough staff to meet the needs and growing expectations in the community."

The organization offers a complete benefits package that includes a set weekday schedule (no evenings, weekends or holidays), PERSI retirement, 11 annual paid holidays, flexible time off (in addition to the paid holidays), free lunch, medical/dental vision insurance, and a generous medical buydown program.

"Employment at Metro offers employees a chance to truly make a difference in the lives of seniors, as well as earn a paycheck," Jones said.

Those interested in joining Metro Boise Meals on Wheels should contact Jones on his cell at 208-724-3458, or the office at 208-321-0030, or by emailing him at gjones@MetroMealsOnWheels.net.

