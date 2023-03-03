Avalanche blocks road in Ketchum for second time in a week

KETCHUM, Idaho — For the second time in three days, an avalanche has blocked part of Warm Springs Road in Ketchum, the Blaine County Sheriff's Office said Friday morning.
The slide is near Lewis Street. The sheriff's office said at 11:15 Friday morning that the road is closed to all modes of transportation from the Tar Paper Shack west, and crews are on the way to assess the slide.
Friday's avalanche comes two days after a slide that shut down Warm Springs Road between Jane Lane and Gates Road on Wednesday. The blockage was cleared and the road reopened Thursday night.
The Sawtooth Avalanche Center lists avalanche danger in the area as "considerable," the third level on the five-level avalanche danger scale. The center also reports that skiers northeast of Hailey remotely triggered a large avalanche on Thursday.
