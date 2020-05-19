Albertsons delivers flowers, snacks to nurses at St. Luke's Boise

The delivery was a way to thank those working on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

BOISE, Idaho — Nurses at St. Luke's in downtown Boise got a special delivery Tuesday morning.

Boise-based Albertsons delivered 27 floral arrangements and 27 tote bags filled with snacks that will feed about a thousand nurses.

Albertsons officials said the delivery was a way to thank those working on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

"So we wanted to bring these gifts of appreciation. We brought snack bags full of chips and chocolates and granola bars and almonds for them," said Albertsons spokesperson Kathy Holland. "Just as our way to say thank you for everything that they're doing to take care of our community."